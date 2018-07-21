Former Gators QB Tim Tebow placed on disabled list for the first time in baseball career

Last week Tim Tebow was an All-Star baseball player for the first time, playing in the Eastern League All-Star Game. Tebow experienced another first for his baseball career today when he was placed on the disabled list with an apparent hand or wrist injury.

The New York Mets prospect, and former Port St. Lucie Mets player, was forced to leave Thursday's Binghamton Rumble Ponies game with pain in his right hand and wrist.

There is no indication yet as to whether this injury might hinder the chance of Tebow seeing Major League action with the Mets later this season as a September call up. The former Heisman Trophy winner will be re-evaluated by a hand specialist on Monday. He's batting .273 with six homers, with a.340 batting average on the month of July and a .798 OPS.