MENU
76
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Money laundering: Dutch police find cash in washing machine

by The Associated Press

Dutch police find the equivalent of $400,000 in a washing machine. (Photo: Politie.nl)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch police who found 350,000 euros ($400,000) hidden inside a washing machine have detained a man on suspicion of — what else? — money laundering.

Police said in a statement Thursday that officers were checking a house in western Amsterdam on Monday for unregistered residents when they found the valuable laundry load.

A photo displayed on the police website showed bundles of bank notes, mainly 20- and 50-euro bills, crammed into the drum.

The officers also found a money-counting machine, a gun and several cell phones.

The 24-year-old suspect's name was not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Open stores for those last-minute Thanksgiving items

Open stores for those last-minute Thanksgiving items
2
 

Beautiful Thanksgiving weather, another cold front forecast

Beautiful Thanksgiving weather, another cold front forecast
3
 

Targeting children: Man searches for 'sugar baby' on social media

Targeting children: Man searches for 'sugar baby' on social media
4
 

President Trump takes to the golf course, Twitter during his first day back in Palm Beach

President Trump takes to the golf course, Twitter during his first day back in Palm Beach
5
 

Venus Williams settles lawsuit in fatal Palm Beach Gardens crash

Venus Williams settles lawsuit in fatal Palm Beach Gardens crash

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WPEC

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Open stores for those last-minute Thanksgiving items

Open stores for those last-minute Thanksgiving items
2

Beautiful Thanksgiving weather, another cold front forecast

Beautiful Thanksgiving weather, another cold front forecast
3

Targeting children: Man searches for 'sugar baby' on social media

Targeting children: Man searches for 'sugar baby' on social media
4

President Trump takes to the golf course, Twitter during his first day back in Palm Beach

President Trump takes to the golf course, Twitter during his first day back in Palm Beach
5

Venus Williams settles lawsuit in fatal Palm Beach Gardens crash

Venus Williams settles lawsuit in fatal Palm Beach Gardens crash
6

Parkland families remember loved ones on Thanksgiving

Parkland families remember loved ones on Thanksgiving
7

Trump meets with Coast Guard, delivers Thanksgiving message to US service members

Trump meets with Coast Guard, delivers Thanksgiving message to US service members
8

CBS12 News Investigates: Expecting mothers signing rights away before delivery

CBS12 News Investigates: Expecting mothers signing rights away before delivery
9

Manhunt for escaped Florida inmate

Manhunt for escaped Florida inmate
10

Vietnam veteran waits outside house for President Trump to finish round of golf

Vietnam veteran waits outside house for President Trump to finish round of golf