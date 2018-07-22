MENU
88
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Eight-year-old girl's mission to hug police officers coming to Maine

by WGME

Eight-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin's nationwide mission to hug police officers comes to Maine Monday.

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nationwide mission of love and support for police officers will be in Maine after two visits with New Hampshire police departments.

Eight-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin is touring the country. Her tour is coming to Portland Monday, looking to show police her appreciation, one hug at a time.

Baldwin has visited 32 states so far, making stops in Portsmouth Thursday and Dover Friday.

"It's great. I feel so much love when I come to the police station and I'm so excited when I get there," Rosalyn said.

Her mother Angie said her daughter said this was important, because police deserve her love and support.

"She told me that God told her she needed to go around the country and hug police officers, that they need to feel her love," Angie Baldwin said.

The goal is to complete her mission by the end of the day.

According to a post on the RosalynLoves Facebook page, the family reached Portland Sunday afternoon.

For more information, go to the website rosalynloves.com.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Police officer fighting for life after being shot in Fort Myers

Police officer fighting for life after being shot in Fort Myers
2
 

Driver dead after car collides with train

Driver dead after car collides with train
3
 

One person dead in West Palm Beach shooting

One person dead in West Palm Beach shooting
4
 

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano dies unexpectedly at age 56

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano dies unexpectedly at age 56
5
 

Protesters expressed outrage toward President Trump by marching to Mar-a-Lago

Protesters expressed outrage toward President Trump by marching to Mar-a-Lago

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WPEC

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Police officer fighting for life after being shot in Fort Myers

Police officer fighting for life after being shot in Fort Myers
2

Driver dead after car collides with train

Driver dead after car collides with train
3

One person dead in West Palm Beach shooting

One person dead in West Palm Beach shooting
4

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano dies unexpectedly at age 56

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano dies unexpectedly at age 56
5

Protesters expressed outrage toward President Trump by marching to Mar-a-Lago

Protesters expressed outrage toward President Trump by marching to Mar-a-Lago
6

Boca brunch at Tanzy

Boca brunch at Tanzy
7

One man shot after iPhone sale goes wrong

One man shot after iPhone sale goes wrong
8

Spartan Pledge Day

Spartan Pledge Day
9

Riviera Beach pastor preaches need for community involvement to stop violence

Riviera Beach pastor preaches need for community involvement to stop violence
10

Man injured in shooting at West Palm Beach

Man injured in shooting at West Palm Beach