Eight-year-old girl's mission to hug police officers coming to Maine

Eight-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin's nationwide mission to hug police officers comes to Maine Monday.

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nationwide mission of love and support for police officers will be in Maine after two visits with New Hampshire police departments.

Eight-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin is touring the country. Her tour is coming to Portland Monday, looking to show police her appreciation, one hug at a time.

Baldwin has visited 32 states so far, making stops in Portsmouth Thursday and Dover Friday.

"It's great. I feel so much love when I come to the police station and I'm so excited when I get there," Rosalyn said.



Her mother Angie said her daughter said this was important, because police deserve her love and support.

"She told me that God told her she needed to go around the country and hug police officers, that they need to feel her love," Angie Baldwin said.



The goal is to complete her mission by the end of the day.

According to a post on the RosalynLoves Facebook page, the family reached Portland Sunday afternoon.

For more information, go to the website rosalynloves.com.