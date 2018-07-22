MENU
Texas man charged with breaking neck of dog bothering him

by Associated Press

(Photo: Parker County Jail)

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) -- A 25-year-old man is jailed on $10,000 bond on animal cruelty charges after authorities say he broke the neck of a dog that had been abandoned at a North Texas trailer park and threw the animal in a trash container.

Parker County authorities say the dog was bothering Kyle Rufus Childers so he killed it. Sheriff Larry Fowler says a resident who'd been giving the dog food and water saw Childers discard the dog's body.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports authorities retrieved the body and took it to a veterinarian. X-rays showed the fatal injury.

The dog's owner, 39-year-old Anthony West, also was arrested for abandoning the animal. He's free on bond. West told officials he left the dog at a farm but it apparently returned to the trailer park.

