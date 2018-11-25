MENU
78
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Storm set to blanket Midwest in snow on major travel day

by The Associated Press

Photo: Pixnio via MGN Online

CHICAGO (AP) — A fast-moving winter storm is expected to blanket much of the central Midwest with snow on the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Other parts of central plains and Great Lakes region are under a winter storm warning. In total, the storm could dump a foot or more of snow in some places.

As of Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration was reporting no flight delays in the region. But that is set to change later in the day, when the storm reaches the Chicago area. Chicago is home to one of the nation's major airline hubs.


close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Near record heat followed by a cold front

Near record heat followed by a cold front
2
 

5 dead in car accident in Fort Pierce

5 dead in car accident in Fort Pierce
3
 

Holiday shopping is prime time for human trafficking recruiters

Holiday shopping is prime time for human trafficking recruiters
4
 

The Latest: Shopper saw man firing shots at woman in Walmart

The Latest: Shopper saw man firing shots at woman in Walmart
5
 

Pedestrian struck by car in Delray Beach

Pedestrian struck by car in Delray Beach

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WPEC

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Near record heat followed by a cold front

Near record heat followed by a cold front
2

5 dead in car accident in Fort Pierce

5 dead in car accident in Fort Pierce
3

Holiday shopping is prime time for human trafficking recruiters

Holiday shopping is prime time for human trafficking recruiters
4

The Latest: Shopper saw man firing shots at woman in Walmart

The Latest: Shopper saw man firing shots at woman in Walmart
5

Pedestrian struck by car in Delray Beach

Pedestrian struck by car in Delray Beach
6

Woman injured after car crashes into canal in Lake Harbor

Woman injured after car crashes into canal in Lake Harbor
7

President Trump firing off tweets, hitting the links on Black Friday

President Trump firing off tweets, hitting the links on Black Friday
8

Police: 1 dead in high speed train crash in South Florida

Police: 1 dead in high speed train crash in South Florida
9

Trump aims tweet at migrant caravans as holiday break ends

Trump aims tweet at migrant caravans as holiday break ends
10

Fort Pierce police officer saves life of newborn

Fort Pierce police officer saves life of newborn