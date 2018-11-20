MENU
"I am astounded": Sen. Corker compares White House statement to PR for Saudi Arabia

by WTVC, The Associated Press

NewsChannel 9's Josh Roe spoke with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker Tuesday after the White House released a statement on the U.S.'s standing with Saudi Arabia. (Image: WTVC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 

On Tuesday, President Trump signaled he would not take strong action against Saudi Arabia after the death and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump issued a statement calling Saudi Arabia a great ally to the United States.

He also emphasized that the truth behind what happened to Khashoggi might never be known.

NewsChannel 9's Josh Roe sat down with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker and asked him what he thought about the president's statement, and his thoughts on if the Saudi crown prince knew about the killing before it happened.

"I can say that we don't have a smoking gun ... everything points to the fact that he knew about it and directed it.. It's a country where a thing like this doesn't happen without that type of direction," said Corker.

Senators Corker and Bob Menendez -- chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, respectively -- wrote to President Trump Tuesday demanding that his administration "make a determination" about whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the killing Jamal Khashoggi.

The letter asked for an investigation under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The act requires the president to determine whether a foreign person is responsible for an extrajudicial killing, torture or other gross violation of internationally recognized human rights against an individual exercising freedom of expression.

President Trump is expected to receive a CIA assessment on Khashoggi's murder Tuesday.


