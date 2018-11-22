MENU
77
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Trump meets with Coast Guard, delivers Thanksgiving message to US service members

by Associated Press

President Trump gives thanks to America's troops on Thanksgiving from Mar-a-Lago. (WPEC)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — 

President Donald Trump has delivered a Thanksgiving message to American service members on duty around the world, telling them by telephone, "Your courage truly inspires us."

(Click here to watch live on your mobile device)

Trump told members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard that he and first lady Melania Trump wanted to express their "profound gratitude."

Trump is spending his holiday in Palm Beach, Florida, at his private Mar-a-Lago club again this year.

He started Thursday morning tweeting as part of his extraordinary public dispute with Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump is warning of "bedlam, chaos, injury and death" if the courts block his efforts to overhaul the nation's immigration laws.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Open stores for those last-minute Thanksgiving items

Open stores for those last-minute Thanksgiving items
2
 

Beautiful Thanksgiving weather, another cold front forecast

Beautiful Thanksgiving weather, another cold front forecast
3
 

President Trump takes to the golf course, Twitter during his first day back in Palm Beach

President Trump takes to the golf course, Twitter during his first day back in Palm Beach
4
 

Targeting children: Man searches for 'sugar baby' on social media

Targeting children: Man searches for 'sugar baby' on social media
5
 

Venus Williams settles lawsuit in fatal Palm Beach Gardens crash

Venus Williams settles lawsuit in fatal Palm Beach Gardens crash

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WPEC

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Open stores for those last-minute Thanksgiving items

Open stores for those last-minute Thanksgiving items
2

Beautiful Thanksgiving weather, another cold front forecast

Beautiful Thanksgiving weather, another cold front forecast
3

President Trump takes to the golf course, Twitter during his first day back in Palm Beach

President Trump takes to the golf course, Twitter during his first day back in Palm Beach
4

Targeting children: Man searches for 'sugar baby' on social media

Targeting children: Man searches for 'sugar baby' on social media
5

Venus Williams settles lawsuit in fatal Palm Beach Gardens crash

Venus Williams settles lawsuit in fatal Palm Beach Gardens crash
6

Manhunt for escaped Florida inmate

Manhunt for escaped Florida inmate
7

CBS12 News Investigates: Expecting mothers signing rights away before delivery

CBS12 News Investigates: Expecting mothers signing rights away before delivery
8

Vietnam veteran waits outside house for President Trump to finish round of golf

Vietnam veteran waits outside house for President Trump to finish round of golf
9

President Trump out golfing in West Palm Beach

President Trump out golfing in West Palm Beach
10

A demand for a ring, an eruption of gunfire and 4 dead

A demand for a ring, an eruption of gunfire and 4 dead