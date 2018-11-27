MENU
Florida school shooting suspect due in court hearing

by Associated Press

Nikolas Cruz is the suspect in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas HS on Valentine's Day. (CNN Newsource)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — 

The suspect in the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead in February is due back in court for another hearing.

The hearing Tuesday mainly deals with procedural motions involving 20-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who faces the death penalty if convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz's lawyers say he would plead guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have rejected that.

No trial date has been set for Cruz and is likely a long ways off.

Cruz is also charged with assaulting a corrections officer in the jail where he is being held without bail.

