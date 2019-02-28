MENU
Double amputee patient shoots doctor at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center

by Maxine Bentzel

Doctor shot by Army veteran at VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach. (WPEC)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — 

FBI agents say a 59-year-old U.S. Army Veteran opened fire in the emergency room Wednesday night at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

According to the FBI, two emergency room doctors only identified by their initials heard a hospital technician scream someone had a gun around 6:30 p.m.

That’s when the doctors told the FBI they heard the first three gunshots and saw Larry Bon, a double amputee on a scooter who arrived earlier in the day for mental health treatment under the Baker Act.

According to the FBI, Bon was armed with a black handgun and began screaming about cigarettes.

Hoping to distract Bon, the FBI says a male doctor told Bon there were cigarettes behind him.

That’s when the FBI says the doctor rushed toward him –and in a struggle between the two – Bon fired three more shots.

According to the complaint, one of the shots grazed the doctor’s ear before entering his neck and exiting near the base of his skull.

The FBI says the gun then ended up in another doctor’s hands, this one a woman.

The report indicates Bon started crawling toward her as she used a chair to shield herself.

According to the complaint, she then got rid of the gun and a nurse picked it up, but Bon continued to try to attack her.

The FBI says a patient came to her assistance and the two used a chair to pin Bon against the wall until law enforcement arrived.

It was later discovered the female doctor was also shot in the backside, according to court records.

In federal court Thursday, a judge determined Bon to be indigent.

Records show Bon will be back in court March 7 for a detention hearing.


