PBSO: Baby June case a homicide investigation

by Gary Detman

Death of Baby June now under investigation as a homicide. (WPEC)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the Baby June case is now under investigation as a homicide, according to findings from the medical examiner.

Investigators made the new revelation Monday in the search for the parents of Baby June, the dead newborn found floating near the Boynton Beach Inlet earlier this year.

An off-duty firefighter spotted the girl's body in June. Investigators say the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. It's not yet clear as to how the baby ended up in the water, but investigators believed the baby was born in a hospital or birthing center due to a heel prick and its umbilical cord being clipped.

Since then, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office combed area hospitals from Martin County to Broward County. Investigators offered a $10,000 reward. They've received and followed up 16 tips. But so far, no signs of the parents.

The sheriff's office hired Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company in Virginia, to check the baby's ancestry. Authorities said the baby shows an even mix of African and Central Asian ancestry.

The body of the baby will remain at the medical examiner.

However, there were no DNA matches to kinship. The sheriff's office said the kinship analysis will remain ongoing until a DNA sample from a known relative is entered and identified.





