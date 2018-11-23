MENU
77
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Kaley Cuoco rescues stranded seal on Thanksgiving Day

by W.E.N.N.

9th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, held at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles, California.Featuring: Kaley CuocoWhere: Los Angeles, California, United StatesWhen: 06 Oct 2018Credit: Tony Forte/WENN

Newlywed Kaley Cuoco gave up her Thanksgiving Day celebrations to help rescue a baby seal stranded on a beach at sunset.

The animal-loving 'The Big Bang Theory' star was celebrating the holiday with her husband Karl Cook at his family’s beach house in California when she “came across a baby seal who was obviously lost and in pain” while strolling on the shore.

Kaley, who has a menagerie of pets at home, called the hotline for the Santa Barbara-based Channel Island Marine & Wildlife Institute, and volunteers gave up their holiday festivities to help.

“They promised me a volunteer but I was unsure it would happen since it’s Thanksgiving! A few hours later I noticed a group of volunteers huddled around the seal. They all showed up to help!!” the actress wrote on Instagram. “my heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need. Doesn’t get better than that.”

Her Instagram post included a video showing the seal, the volunteers and members of Cuoco’s extended family thanking those who came out to help the animal. It’s still not clear what became of the stranded sea mammal, but there was no sign of it on the beach on Friday morning.

This is Cuoco’s first Thanksgiving as Mrs. Cook – the actress exchanged vows with fellow equestrian Karl at Rancho Santa Fe in San Diego, California on 30 June.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

14 farm workers hurt in bus crash in Palm Beach County

14 farm workers hurt in bus crash in Palm Beach County
2
 

Martin County woman killed in Turnpike crash

Martin County woman killed in Turnpike crash
3
 

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal surprises Broward families in need with Thanksgiving meals

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal surprises Broward families in need with Thanksgiving meals
4
 

Brush fire in Okeechobee

Brush fire in Okeechobee
5
 

Deputy helps young girl who falls during Thanksgiving day race

Deputy helps young girl who falls during Thanksgiving day race

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WPEC

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

14 farm workers hurt in bus crash in Palm Beach County

14 farm workers hurt in bus crash in Palm Beach County
2

Martin County woman killed in Turnpike crash

Martin County woman killed in Turnpike crash
3

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal surprises Broward families in need with Thanksgiving meals

NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal surprises Broward families in need with Thanksgiving meals
4

Brush fire in Okeechobee

Brush fire in Okeechobee
5

Deputy helps young girl who falls during Thanksgiving day race

Deputy helps young girl who falls during Thanksgiving day race
6

Black Friday, sunny Friday in South Florida

Black Friday, sunny Friday in South Florida
7

Tracking a low pressure system off NE Florida

Tracking a low pressure system off NE Florida
8

Lackluster Black Friday crowds

Lackluster Black Friday crowds
9

President Trump hits the green at Trump International

President Trump hits the green at Trump International
10

Suspects accused of shooting at deputies after traffic stop identified

Suspects accused of shooting at deputies after traffic stop identified