VIDEO: Gators stick nose through ice to survive cold

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WKRC) - Even alligators are struggling to deal with the frigid temperatures that swept through most of the U.S. this winter.

They stick their noses up through the ice to survive.

"It's interesting to see them poke their noses up and are able to breathe and be perfectly fine so they're doing this as a mechanism so that if it freezes over they can still breathe but just an absolute amazing survival technique," George Howard told WECT.



Howard, who works at the Shallotte River Swamp Park in Wilmington, came across the fascinating site for the first time.

"I looked around and I was like 'hmmm, what is that poking up out of the water?'"

Howard says the gators lower their body temperature and metabolism under water to survive.

"These guys are diehard just amazing survivors and this is just one more example of that," he said.





