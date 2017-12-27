EAGLE CAM: Thousands watch as Harriet hatches eaglets in Florida

UPDATE: Harriet has another eaglet. Her second baby hatched Wednesday afternoon.

FORT MYERS, Florida— Thousands of people watched via web-cam Tuesday to see a baby eagle hatch in Florida.

"E10," as observers have named it, stepped into the world at about 8:45 p.m. The eaglet hatched from one of two eggs laid in November by "Harriet the Eagle."

The female bald eagle has been nesting in North Fort Myers since 2006. After the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Agency installed environmentally friendly cameras, Harriet captured the attention of nature lovers worldwide.

Harriet's original mate, Ozzie, died in 2015.



She is now in her second mating season with her new mate, known as M-15.