Reports of possible meteor shake Detroit area

Reports of bright light leading to a large bang flooded social media Tuesday evening.

Many of the accounts came from users located in the Detroit metropolitan area.



Video showed a sky briefly illuminated, before a loud crash.

Some users speculated that the phenomenon was a meteor.

"I just saw a big ol' ball of fire falling, and I started screaming," Barbara Dwyer of Decatur, Mich. told Sinclair station WWMT. "It scared the heck out of me."

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Dispatch office both said they’ve been fielding numerous calls about a fireball in the sky.

"I just saw a big ol' ball of fire falling, and I started screaming," Dwyer said. "The arrow that followed behind was outlined, like in red. Like a big ball of flames shooting across the sky.



"I've seen meteor showers. It didn't look like a meteor. it just looked like a ball of fire flying across the sky. It had a tail on it."

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm what the event was.

