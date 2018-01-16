MENU
64
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Reports of possible meteor shake Detroit area

by Sinclair Broadcast Group

File photo (MGN Online)

Reports of bright light leading to a large bang flooded social media Tuesday evening.

Many of the accounts came from users located in the Detroit metropolitan area.

Video showed a sky briefly illuminated, before a loud crash.

Some users speculated that the phenomenon was a meteor.

"I just saw a big ol' ball of fire falling, and I started screaming," Barbara Dwyer of Decatur, Mich. told Sinclair station WWMT. "It scared the heck out of me."

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Dispatch office both said they’ve been fielding numerous calls about a fireball in the sky.

"I just saw a big ol' ball of fire falling, and I started screaming," Dwyer said. "The arrow that followed behind was outlined, like in red. Like a big ball of flames shooting across the sky.

"I've seen meteor showers. It didn't look like a meteor. it just looked like a ball of fire flying across the sky. It had a tail on it."

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm what the event was.

Trending

1
 

Authorities seek public's help in solving New Year's Eve death in Port St. Lucie

Authorities seek public's help in solving New Year's Eve death in Port St. Lucie
2
 

Gym owner apologizes after controversial Instagram video

Gym owner apologizes after controversial Instagram video
3
 

Parents arrested after police find 13 children, ages 2 to 29, shackled with chains

Parents arrested after police find 13 children, ages 2 to 29, shackled with chains
4
 

Snapchat post threatens high school in Port St. Lucie

Snapchat post threatens high school in Port St. Lucie
5
 

Mailman accused of touching teen girl at pool

Mailman accused of touching teen girl at pool

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WPEC

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Authorities seek public's help in solving New Year's Eve death in Port St. Lucie

Authorities seek public's help in solving New Year's Eve death in Port St. Lucie
2

Gym owner apologizes after controversial Instagram video

Gym owner apologizes after controversial Instagram video
3

Parents arrested after police find 13 children, ages 2 to 29, shackled with chains

Parents arrested after police find 13 children, ages 2 to 29, shackled with chains
4

Snapchat post threatens high school in Port St. Lucie

Snapchat post threatens high school in Port St. Lucie
5

Mailman accused of touching teen girl at pool

Mailman accused of touching teen girl at pool
6

Rollover crash blocks I-95 at 45th Street

Rollover crash blocks I-95 at 45th Street
7

Apple now has openings for work-for-home positions

Apple now has openings for work-for-home positions
8

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl
9

Insurance company reclassifies cancer survivor’s lifesaving drug

Insurance company reclassifies cancer survivor’s lifesaving drug
10

House catches fire in Martin County

House catches fire in Martin County