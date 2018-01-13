MENU
SWAT standoff in Liberty Township ends, boy held hostage safe

by Katherine Barrier & Megan Moore, WKRC

Police and SWAT are at the scene of a hostage situation in Liberty Township Saturday morning. (WKRC)

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - After nearly 30 hours, a SWAT standoff and hostage situation in Liberty Township has ended.

Police and SWAT responded to the scene of the hostage situation in Liberty Township early Saturday morning.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said a 10-year-old boy was being held hostage at a townhouse in the Springs complex on West Drive.

The sheriff says the incident started around 1 a.m. Saturday when a male was visiting some residents at the townhouse. An altercation broke out, those residents fled, but the 10-year-old was not able to make it out.

During the standoff, the man shot several rounds at law enforcement, and the armored SWAT van was struck.

Some residents of the complex had to be evacuated. No one was hurt, and the boy's mother and grandmother said he got out safe and is OK. He is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The boy's mother says the man who took her son hostage is someone she has known for years and trusted. She said she believed the man was under the influence of something because the incident was out of character for him. The boy's grandmother also said that man was like a son to her.


