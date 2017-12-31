MENU
67
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Officials: Fire does $1 million worth of damage to Montgomery Co., Md. home, 2 displaced

by Stephen Pimpo Jr./ABC7

The scene of a major house fire in Montgomery County. (Photo, Montgomery County Fire Department)&nbsp;

1m1.JPG
1m3.JPG

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

3 photos
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (ABC7) — 

Two people are displaced after a fire ripped through their Montgomery County home, causing an estimated $1 million worth of damage, according to authorities.

The Montgomery County Fire Department says the fire started at around 8:30 Saturday night in the 10900 block of Larkmeade Lane in Potomac.

More than 75 firefighters were working to put out the blaze at the two-story home in 19-degree weather, officials say.

The fire is out and no injuries were reported but the blaze caused multiple walls to collapse and destroyed thousands of dollars worth of the residents' possessions, according to the fire department.

Fire officials say they are investigating the cause.

Trending

1
 

Family, friends mourn deaths of mother, daughter killed in West Palm Beach

Family, friends mourn deaths of mother, daughter killed in West Palm Beach
2
 

2 men dead, 1 detained following shooting in Boynton Beach

2 men dead, 1 detained following shooting in Boynton Beach
3
 

Deputies search for vehicles involved in deadly hit and run crash in Port St. Lucie

Deputies search for vehicles involved in deadly hit and run crash in Port St. Lucie
4
 

Suspect wanted in killings of mother, daughter in West Palm Beach

Suspect wanted in killings of mother, daughter in West Palm Beach
5
 

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in South Florida

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in South Florida

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WPEC

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Family, friends mourn deaths of mother, daughter killed in West Palm Beach

Family, friends mourn deaths of mother, daughter killed in West Palm Beach
2

2 men dead, 1 detained following shooting in Boynton Beach

2 men dead, 1 detained following shooting in Boynton Beach
3

Deputies search for vehicles involved in deadly hit and run crash in Port St. Lucie

Deputies search for vehicles involved in deadly hit and run crash in Port St. Lucie
4

Suspect wanted in killings of mother, daughter in West Palm Beach

Suspect wanted in killings of mother, daughter in West Palm Beach
5

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in South Florida

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in South Florida
6

President Trump to have lunch with Florida Governor

President Trump to have lunch with Florida Governor
7

Crews battle house fire in Port St. Lucie

Crews battle house fire in Port St. Lucie
8

Activist Erica Garner, daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner dies at 27

Activist Erica Garner, daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner dies at 27
9

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Belle Glade

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Belle Glade
10

2 men accused of breaking into 22 vehicles in Tequesta

2 men accused of breaking into 22 vehicles in Tequesta