The scene of a major house fire in Montgomery County. (Photo, Montgomery County Fire Department)

Two people are displaced after a fire ripped through their Montgomery County home, causing an estimated $1 million worth of damage, according to authorities.

The Montgomery County Fire Department says the fire started at around 8:30 Saturday night in the 10900 block of Larkmeade Lane in Potomac.

More than 75 firefighters were working to put out the blaze at the two-story home in 19-degree weather, officials say.

The fire is out and no injuries were reported but the blaze caused multiple walls to collapse and destroyed thousands of dollars worth of the residents' possessions, according to the fire department.

Fire officials say they are investigating the cause.