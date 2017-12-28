MENU
Dog found 'frozen solid' on porch amid cold snap

by The Associated Press

With freezing temperatures and a new anti-tethering law in effect, Columbus Humane Society agents are seeing a big increase in calls (WSYX/WTTE)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home's porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.

Toledo humane society cruelty investigator Megan Brown tells The Blade newspaper she doesn't know how long the dog was outside Thursday, when Toledo's high temperature was expected to be in the teens (minus 11 to minus 7 degrees Celsius). A second dog was recovered shivering inside the home.

"I don’t know how long she was out there," Brown told The Blade. "She was frozen solid."

The dogs' owner says utilities had been shut off but he had been providing for the dogs while living elsewhere. He says he doesn't know how one dog got outside.

Forecasters warn of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east.

WNWO in Toledo spoke to experts about tips to keep pets safe and warm. Jodi Harding, Supervisor at Lucas County Canine Care & Control encouraged pet owners to take every precaution.

"We always tell people if it's too cold for you to be outside it's too cold for your pet to be outside," said Harding.

In Columbus, WTTE and WSYX reported that calls for humane agents have doubled as temperatures plunge below freezing.

The temperature at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire on Thursday was minus 34 degrees (minus 37 Celsius), breaking a 1933 record of minus 31 degrees (minus 35 Celsius) atop the Northeast's highest peak.

Sinclair Broadcast Group contributed to this report.

