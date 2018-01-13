California mudslide death toll rises to 19

In this Jan. 9, 2018 image from video provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a woman and an infant are hoisted aboard a Coast Guard helicopter as they are rescued from a flood-damaged home in Montecito, Calif. Flash floods on Tuesday swept immense amounts of mud, water and debris down from foothills that were stripped of brush by a recent wildfire. Several people have died as search and rescue operations continue Thursday, Jan. 11. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The death toll in the Montecito, California, mudslides has risen by one to 19 and the number of remaining missing has decreased to five.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the body of missing 25-year-old Morgan Christine Corey woman was found Saturday. Her 12-year-old sister, Sawyer Corey, was found dead earlier.

In addition, authorities located 62-year-old Delbert Weltzin, a transient known in the area, alive.

The difficult search goes on in Montecito, California, five days after storm-spawned mudslides roared down from fire-stripped hillsides and smashed through dozens of homes, killing at least 18 people and leaving others missing.



The army of search-and-rescue crews and recovery workers swelled to more than 2,100 on Saturday in the coastal enclave about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Crews are using backhoes, jackhammers and shovels to look for victims and clear roads.

Weather is good, but forecasters say there's a slight chance of light rain by next Friday.



New inspections are underway. Officials say there could be changes in the assessments that report 65 single-family homes and eight businesses destroyed and 462 homes and 20 businesses damaged.

Much of the community remains under mandatory evacuation orders.



