A 7-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon in a crash on Highway 58 in Lane County, Oregon State Police said.

According to troopers, Ashley Russell, 27, was driving west on the highway in her Honda CRV with 28-year-old Zachary Heineman, and their seven-year-old son and infant daughter.

At about 3:40 p.m., Douglas Nelson, 35, of Troutdale, lost control of his Dodge pickup and crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing into Russell’s Honda.

The 7-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Russell, Heineman, and the 15-month-old girl were all taken to the hospital; they are all expected to survive.

Nelson and his passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Initial reports say intoxication doesn’t appear to be a factor and everyone involved was using seat belts and child seats.

The highway was closed for two hours for a crash investigation before troopers reopened one lane of the highway.