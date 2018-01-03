A police chase ends with a rollover crash West Palm Beach early Wednesday morning.

According to North Palm Beach Police, the crash stemmed from an "incident."

Witnesses at the scene told CBS12 that a red car was coming in or out of a gas station when a white car crashed into it.

There were four people in the red car, two were taken to the hospital.



There were two passengers in the white car, both suffered minor injuries.

Broadway is closed between 43rd and 45th St.

West palm beach Police Department is working the crash, and NPBPD is working the “incident” aspect.

