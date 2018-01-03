MENU
69
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Police chase ends in rollover crash in West Palm Beach

by Anna Commander

Rollover crash blocks Broadway in West Palm Beach. (WPEC)

WPB crash 4.JPG
WPB crash 2.JPG
WPB crash.JPG

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

4 photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — 

A police chase ends with a rollover crash West Palm Beach early Wednesday morning.

According to North Palm Beach Police, the crash stemmed from an "incident."

Witnesses at the scene told CBS12 that a red car was coming in or out of a gas station when a white car crashed into it.

There were four people in the red car, two were taken to the hospital.

There were two passengers in the white car, both suffered minor injuries.

Broadway is closed between 43rd and 45th St.

West palm beach Police Department is working the crash, and NPBPD is working the “incident” aspect.

Stay with CBS12 for updates.

Trending

1
 

Teenage girl severely burned, fighting for life

Teenage girl severely burned, fighting for life
2
 

Man accused of killing young girl and her mother in custody

Man accused of killing young girl and her mother in custody
3
 

Police say they’ve found hit-and-run SUV

Police say they’ve found hit-and-run SUV
4
 

Missing woman found dead in Boynton Beach identified

Missing woman found dead in Boynton Beach identified
5
 

Condo association blames victim of murder-suicide attempt in new court documents

Condo association blames victim of murder-suicide attempt in new court documents

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WPEC

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Teenage girl severely burned, fighting for life

Teenage girl severely burned, fighting for life
2

Man accused of killing young girl and her mother in custody

Man accused of killing young girl and her mother in custody
3

Police say they’ve found hit-and-run SUV

Police say they’ve found hit-and-run SUV
4

Missing woman found dead in Boynton Beach identified

Missing woman found dead in Boynton Beach identified
5

Condo association blames victim of murder-suicide attempt in new court documents

Condo association blames victim of murder-suicide attempt in new court documents
6

A scam so new, law enforcement and BBB haven’t seen it

A scam so new, law enforcement and BBB haven’t seen it
7

Multiple-vehicles burn in Palm Beach County tow yard

Multiple-vehicles burn in Palm Beach County tow yard
8

11 airspace violations during Trump’s holiday visit

11 airspace violations during Trump’s holiday visit
9

Okeechobee teen killed in New Year's Eve crash

Okeechobee teen killed in New Year's Eve crash
10

As cold front moves in, Treasure Coast shelter opens door

As cold front moves in, Treasure Coast shelter opens door