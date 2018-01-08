Music teacher accused of molesting boy in Palm Beach Gardens

**Warning: Story contains graphic content**

A music teacher from Riviera Beach is accused of molesting a young boy in Palm Beach Gardens, and investigators are looking into whether there may be more potential victims, according to Palm Beach Gardens Police.

Police say the investigation of 38-year-old Terrence Garvin Dwarika began days after Christmas when a mother told police Dwarika inappropriately touched her two young sons, aged 8 and 9. One of the brothers said on the day after Christmas, Dwarika asked to take them to the Palm Beach Gardens Mall to buy a Christmas present. Afterward, one boy told his mom Dwarika took them to a home, where he separated them both. The boy said his brother played with a tablet in another room while Dwarika took him to the bedroom where he kissed his cheek and forehead, and also touched his behind while play fighting, according to the report.

According to the mother, she asked her sons if Dwarika had ever done this before. One of her sons said Dwarika put his hand down his pants in the music room and touched the boy's genitals over his underwear. The boy said Dwarika asked him to keep it a secret. The boy told investigators it happened several times in the music room where he would lay alongside Dwarika on the floor. The boy told police Dwarika exposed himself on the floor. He also recalled an incident where Dwarika's pants fell down in the bathroom and he would ask the young boy for help in pulling them up. The boy said Dwarika once asked him for a paper towel so the man could wipe off his genitals.

When questioned by police, Dwarika admitted to intentionally touching the 8-year-old boy in a lewd or lascivious manner. Dwarika admitted to taking the children to a home and separating them. According to the report, Dwarika said he kissed the boy, blew on his belly, and allowed the boy to see his genitals while in the school bathroom on one occasion and asking the boy for a paper towel so he could wipe off his penis. Dwarika denied touching the boy's genitals.

Dwarika is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

According to court records, Dwarika must have no contact with the victim's family, anyone under the age of 18, or anybody associated with Trinity Christian School. Police say the school is associated with Trinity United Methodist Church. CBS12 is expecting a statement from the school. We will post it here once we receive it.



Palm Beach Gardens Police say investigators are working with the school to investigate the incident further and see whether there are more victims.







