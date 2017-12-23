MENU
Jeep crashes into house and catches fire after shooting, stabbing in Pompano Beach

by Anna Commander

Jeep crashes into house and catches fire after shooting, stabbing in Pompano Beach. (MGN)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — 

A Jeep crashed into a house after a shooting and stabbing in Pompano Beach on Saturday morning, deputies say.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, around 5:20 a.m. deputies received a call about a shooting and stabbing at Singer's Karaoke Bar.

The bar is located at 3521 NW 8 Ave.

Two people were taken to Broward Health North, and their condition is unknown.

A vehicle was seen leaving the club and a deputy spotted the vehicle near NW 8th St. and 4th Ave.

A person was seen bailing out of the car, deputies say.

While deputies were searching for the person, a silver Jeep fled the area. As deputies attempted to stop the Jeep, the lost control, and crashed into a house at NE 2nd Ave. and 23 St.

The Jeep caught fire, and the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies detained the diver of the Jeep, and it is unknown if he has any connection to the stabbing and shooting at Singer's Karaoke Bar.



