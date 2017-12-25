MENU
'Gravesite Grinch' arrested in Florida

by Gary Detman

A woman dubbed the Gravesite Grinch, Jenni Hudkins, and an accomplice, Janice Crawford, are under arrest. (Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

LAWTEY, Fla. (CBS12) — 

Investigators in North Florida say they've arrested the so-called "Gravesite Grinch."

Last week, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office began investigating a series of thefts from gravesites in the county. At least three cemeteries reported thefts of Christmas decorations and memorial items worth hundreds of dollars. The sheriff's office said the thefts started in late November.

Investigators identifed the suspect as 34-year-old Jenni Hudkins. After getting tips from the community, deputies arrested her in Lawtey on Christmas morning. She's facing multiple counts of dealing in stolen property and removing a monument from a gravesite. She'll be in court Tuesday morning on a $100,000 bond.

Deputies arrested a second woman in the case. Investigators said 61-year-old Janice Crawford bought most of the stolen items from Hudkins. Crawford said she hid the items after learning they were stolen. She's free on a $25,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says there may be more arrests and charges.


