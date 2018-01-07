MENU
64
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Debra Messing attacks E! over gender pay inequity in red carpet interview

by Sinclair Broadcast Group

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Debra Messing participates in the "Will &amp; Grace" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Director Alfonso Arau is dismissing Messing's charge that he demeaned her on the set of her first film, "A Walk in the Clouds." Messing spoke up in February about her experience on the movie, a romance released in 1995 co-starring Keanu Reeves.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (SBG) — 

Actress Debra Messing capitalized on a live red carpet interview with E! Sunday, taking the opportunity to reprimand the entertainment network for its reported wage inequality practices.

After arriving at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Messing was asked by E!'s Giuliana Rancic why she showed up wearing black.

"I am wearing black to thank and honor all of the brave whistleblowers who came forward to share their stories of harassment and assault and discrimination," Messing answered.

"I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts," she continued.

Messing missed former E! host Catt Sadler, she told Rancic. Sadler left the company in December after finding out her male co-host, Jason Kennedy, was being paid almost twice as much.

"So we stand with [Sadler] and that's something that can change tomorrow," Messing said. "We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men."

Trending

1
 

Coast Guard rescues 56-year-old from sailing vessel near Key West

Coast Guard rescues 56-year-old from sailing vessel near Key West
2
 

Brightline to officially welcome passengers

Brightline to officially welcome passengers
3
 

Stolen car hauler trailer in Okeechobee County

Stolen car hauler trailer in Okeechobee County
4
 

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570M jackpot

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570M jackpot
5
 

1 angler rescued from Lake Okeechobee, search continues for co-angler

1 angler rescued from Lake Okeechobee, search continues for co-angler

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WPEC

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Coast Guard rescues 56-year-old from sailing vessel near Key West

Coast Guard rescues 56-year-old from sailing vessel near Key West
2

Brightline to officially welcome passengers

Brightline to officially welcome passengers
3

Stolen car hauler trailer in Okeechobee County

Stolen car hauler trailer in Okeechobee County
4

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570M jackpot

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570M jackpot
5

1 angler rescued from Lake Okeechobee, search continues for co-angler

1 angler rescued from Lake Okeechobee, search continues for co-angler
6

Search temporarily suspended for missing angler on Lake Okeechobee

Search temporarily suspended for missing angler on Lake Okeechobee
7

Missing, endangered woman from Boynton Beach found

Missing, endangered woman from Boynton Beach found
8

Boy, 12, accidentally shot in the mouth in Daytona Beach

Boy, 12, accidentally shot in the mouth in Daytona Beach
9

3 burglary suspects arrested in West Palm Beach after police chase

3 burglary suspects arrested in West Palm Beach after police chase
10

Crews search for missing fisherman on Lake O

Crews search for missing fisherman on Lake O