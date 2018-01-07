Debra Messing attacks E! over gender pay inequity in red carpet interview

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Debra Messing participates in the "Will & Grace" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Director Alfonso Arau is dismissing Messing's charge that he demeaned her on the set of her first film, "A Walk in the Clouds." Messing spoke up in February about her experience on the movie, a romance released in 1995 co-starring Keanu Reeves.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Debra Messing capitalized on a live red carpet interview with E! Sunday, taking the opportunity to reprimand the entertainment network for its reported wage inequality practices.

After arriving at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Messing was asked by E!'s Giuliana Rancic why she showed up wearing black.

"I am wearing black to thank and honor all of the brave whistleblowers who came forward to share their stories of harassment and assault and discrimination," Messing answered.

"I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts," she continued.

Messing missed former E! host Catt Sadler, she told Rancic. Sadler left the company in December after finding out her male co-host, Jason Kennedy, was being paid almost twice as much.



"So we stand with [Sadler] and that's something that can change tomorrow," Messing said. "We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men."

